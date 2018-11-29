American International Group Inc. Buys 20,821 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,240,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,112,000 after buying an additional 703,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after buying an additional 243,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 64,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after buying an additional 65,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $253,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $300,647.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,160. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 86.06%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

