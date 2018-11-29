American International Group Inc. Sells 8,702 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 36.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 158,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $80.10 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

