American Railcar Industries (ARII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get American Railcar Industries alerts:

American Railcar Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. American Railcar Industries has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 694,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 65,389 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.