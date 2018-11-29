American Software (AMSWA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 2392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $134,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 2,012.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 684,105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 58.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $337.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.77.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). American Software had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

