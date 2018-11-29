American Woodmark (AMWD) Given a $96.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been given a $96.00 target price by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMWD. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Longbow Research downgraded American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,883,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,913,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 362,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 116,185 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in American Woodmark by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 316,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.