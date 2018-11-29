American Woodmark (AMWD) Issues Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.35), Morningstar.com reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWD stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.12. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,010.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 149.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 375.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

