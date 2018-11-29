Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce sales of $132.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.00 million and the highest is $133.10 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $93.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $466.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.69 million to $468.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $557.37 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.67. 149,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,289. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $59.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $263,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

