Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $11.03. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 97188 shares changing hands.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $626,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

