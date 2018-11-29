AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce sales of $539.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.80 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $509.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $64.22. 458,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,333. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $675,224.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,290,000 after acquiring an additional 533,007 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,246,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 379,588 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,935,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 292,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 271,949 shares in the last quarter.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

