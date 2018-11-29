Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Director Michael I. German Acquires 3,000 Shares

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Director Michael I. German bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $12,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,633.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

