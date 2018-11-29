Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) SVP Sells $31,144.80 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $31,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $767,616.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,299 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $26,317.74.

On Friday, November 9th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 17,808 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $373,433.76.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.36. 133,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $905.84 million, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.38. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

