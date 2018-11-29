Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.91 ($0.04), with a volume of 795565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.14 ($0.04).

In other news, insider Jack Swanson acquired 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £683.76 ($893.45). Also, insider Robert William Schafer acquired 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £600.36 ($784.48). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,790 shares of company stock valued at $187,160.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/amur-minerals-amc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-2-70.html.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

