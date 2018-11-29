Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Reduced by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $342,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 21,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

APC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

APC stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

