Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 46.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 357,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,678.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,636,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.92. 22,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,819. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

