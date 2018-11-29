Analysts Expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings. Fidelity National Financial reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Financial.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

FNF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,077. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, Director John D. Rood bought 31,200 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,069.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,670,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,019 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,448,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,587,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,376,000 after acquiring an additional 735,784 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 953,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after acquiring an additional 466,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,630,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 428,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

