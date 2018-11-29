Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

