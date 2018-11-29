Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.01.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.85) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Shares of PDCE opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,524.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $79,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,855.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,041 shares of company stock valued at $391,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 994.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,508,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

