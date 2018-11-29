Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Price Target at $41.67

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

CSII traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.57. 3,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.40 and a beta of 2.36. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 110.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 284,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 420.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 317,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256,759 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

