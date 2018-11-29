Analysts Set E.On Se (EOAN) Target Price at $10.22

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.22 ($11.88).

A number of research firms recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €8.98 ($10.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733,518 shares. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

