Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) PT at $18.40

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMDA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,831. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.