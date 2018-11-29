Analysts Set Hess Corp. (HES) PT at $69.82

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth about $34,368,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 170.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 804,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hess by 121.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 361,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 1,660.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hess has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

