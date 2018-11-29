Analysts Set Intel Co. (INTC) PT at $55.27

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.11.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. 14,793,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,562,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.