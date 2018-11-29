Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Surgery Partners (SGRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY):

11/28/2018 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2018 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2018 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

11/15/2018 – Surgery Partners is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

10/11/2018 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

10/10/2018 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

10/9/2018 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.02. Surgery Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.38 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,250,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,632,000 after purchasing an additional 143,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

