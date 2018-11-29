Analyzing HC2 (HCHC) and TechPrecision (TPCS)

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) and TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HC2 has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechPrecision has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HC2 and TechPrecision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HC2 0 0 1 0 3.00 TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A

HC2 currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 332.69%. Given HC2’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HC2 is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of HC2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of TechPrecision shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of HC2 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of TechPrecision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HC2 and TechPrecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HC2 8.65% -24.50% -1.14% TechPrecision -4.45% -8.42% -4.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HC2 and TechPrecision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HC2 $1.63 billion 0.09 -$46.91 million ($0.99) -3.15 TechPrecision $18.73 million 1.52 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

TechPrecision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HC2.

Summary

HC2 beats TechPrecision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. In addition, the company provides subsea cable installation and maintenance services for the telecommunications sector; installation, maintenance, and repair services for fiber optic communication and power infrastructure to offshore platforms; and installation services for power cables for use in offshore wind farms and in the offshore wind market. Further, it distributes natural gas motor fuels; acquires, owns, designs, builds, operates, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles; and offers voice communication services for national telecommunications, mobile, prepaid, and voice over Internet protocol service operators, as well as wholesale carriers and Internet service providers. Additionally, the company provides long-term care, life, and annuity insurance products to individuals. It also focuses on developing products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee and solid tumors; develops skin lightening technology; owns licenses to create and distribute NASCAR video games; and acquires broadcast assets. The company was formerly known as PTGi Holding Inc. and changed its name to HC2 Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. HC2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems. The company also provides manufacturing engineering services to assist customers. It serves customers in defense, aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and precision industrial markets. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

