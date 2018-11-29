Analyzing Liberty Tax (TAXA) & Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dolby Laboratories pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tax and Dolby Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolby Laboratories 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dolby Laboratories has a consensus target price of $72.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than Liberty Tax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and Dolby Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $174.87 million 0.91 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories $1.17 billion 6.16 $122.24 million $2.40 29.15

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax 0.07% 0.43% 0.20% Dolby Laboratories 10.43% 12.72% 10.46%

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Liberty Tax on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

