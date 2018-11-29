Analyzing Marketing Alliance (MAAL) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 3.87% N/A N/A Arthur J Gallagher & Co 9.04% 15.50% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marketing Alliance and Arthur J Gallagher & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Arthur J Gallagher & Co 0 4 7 0 2.64

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus target price of $78.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J Gallagher & Co is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Risk and Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $31.23 million 0.77 $1.45 million N/A N/A Arthur J Gallagher & Co $6.16 billion 2.33 $463.10 million $3.06 25.52

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance.

Summary

Arthur J Gallagher & Co beats Marketing Alliance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. This segment offers retail brokerage services, which negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. It also provides consulting, management, and administrative services. This segment's wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement, claim administration, loss control, and risk management consulting services for commercial, not-for-profit, and captive and public entities, as well as various other organizations that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverage's; and for underwriting enterprises, which choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

