Analyzing Superior Group of Companies (SGC) & Centric Brands (CTRC)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) and Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Centric Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $266.81 million 1.05 $15.02 million $1.25 14.66 Centric Brands $164.05 million 1.94 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -5.81

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands. Centric Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Group of Companies and Centric Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.38%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Dividends

Superior Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Centric Brands does not pay a dividend. Superior Group of Companies pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 4.41% 13.94% 6.95% Centric Brands -10.15% -22.07% -6.15%

Risk and Volatility

Superior Group of Companies has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -2.13, indicating that its share price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Centric Brands on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; and industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI Direct, Superior I.D., Worklon, and UniVogue brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and office support solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. Its product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. The company also offers denim jeans, bottoms, tops, jackets, and other related apparel and accessories for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. It sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and 2 SWIMS brand outlet stores, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

