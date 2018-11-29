Analyzing US Foods (USFD) & Coffee (JVA)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for US Foods and Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 5 8 0 2.62 Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Foods currently has a consensus price target of $37.79, suggesting a potential upside of 15.45%. Coffee has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.54%. Given Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coffee is more favorable than US Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Foods and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $24.15 billion 0.29 $444.29 million $0.91 35.97 Coffee $77.13 million 0.29 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 2.33% 13.04% 4.19% Coffee 1.13% 3.91% 2.52%

Volatility & Risk

US Foods has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of US Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Foods beats Coffee on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2017, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

