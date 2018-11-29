Ancora Advisors LLC Has $20.80 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141,292 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up about 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 338,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 161,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 87,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/ancora-advisors-llc-has-20-80-million-position-in-voya-financial-inc-voya.html.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.