Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $16.49 Million in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (PRF)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 10.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 619,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,620,000 after buying an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:PRF opened at $112.99 on Thursday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/ancora-advisors-llc-invests-16-49-million-in-powershares-ftse-rafi-us-1000-prf.html.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.