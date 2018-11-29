Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.93. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.12 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 492,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 453,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

