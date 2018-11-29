Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.09% of Anixter International worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Anixter International by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $444,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anixter International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AXE. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of AXE opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/anixter-international-inc-axe-stake-lowered-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.