Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,836 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,620,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,145,000 after buying an additional 671,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,637,000 after buying an additional 442,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,768,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Target to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TGT stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

