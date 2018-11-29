Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $148.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $46.78 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/annex-advisory-services-llc-has-46-78-million-position-in-vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb.html.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.