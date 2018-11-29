Anthem Inc (ANTM) Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,452,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,618 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,220,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $291.30 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,206 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

