Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $39,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 99.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 15.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 224,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $792,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock worth $5,557,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $291.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

