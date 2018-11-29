Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANFGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

