Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,975.80 ($19,568.54).

APAX opened at GBX 133.25 ($1.74) on Thursday. Apax Global Alpha Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apax Global Alpha Ltd (APAX) Insider Acquires £14,975.80 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/apax-global-alpha-ltd-apax-insider-acquires-14975-80-in-stock.html.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.