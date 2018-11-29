Apc Technology Group (APC) Given Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

Media stories about Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apc Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

APC stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Thursday. Apc Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.47 ($0.11).

About Apc Technology Group

APC Technology Group PLC designs, specifies, and distributes specialist electronic components and systems, lighting technologies, and connectivity products in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers electronic components, including power supplies, avionics data bus, semiconductors and opto electronics, high voltage and temperature products, passive components, hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions, and electromagnetic solutions, as well as oil and gas, space, and power control products.

