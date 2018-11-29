Aphelion (APH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $392,157.00

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Aphelion has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aphelion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Aphelion has a total market capitalization of $392,157.00 and approximately $26,786.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.02214511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00126440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00201638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.25 or 0.08812025 BTC.

Aphelion Token Profile

Aphelion’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org.

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

