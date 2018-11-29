Apple (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, www.analystratings.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.30.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $858.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at $28,970,389.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,895,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,033,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

