Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.19.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
In related news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $313,283. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
