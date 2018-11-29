Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $313,283. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/apple-hospitality-reit-inc-aple-declares-0-10-monthly-dividend.html.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.