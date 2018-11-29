Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) CFO John T. Maxwell Buys 10,000 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) CFO John T. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Wedbush began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,422,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

