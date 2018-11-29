Arco Platform (ARCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Arco Platform updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

ARCE opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,431,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,039,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

