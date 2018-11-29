Ardagh Group (ARD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.36

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 100451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $234.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

