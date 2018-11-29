Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 447,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.89. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 452.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

