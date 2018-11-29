Arionum Price Tops $0.0126 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $945,576.00 and $37,204.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.02778881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.04262587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00796977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.01418605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00114297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.01999015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00441200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.