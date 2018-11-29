Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.70 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Ark has a market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $477,790.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00009810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00070496 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000535 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 137,954,124 coins and its circulating supply is 106,704,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptomate, COSS, Binance, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

