Armstrong Flooring (AFI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2018 – Armstrong Flooring was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2018 – Armstrong Flooring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

11/16/2018 – Armstrong Flooring was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Armstrong Flooring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

11/6/2018 – Armstrong Flooring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.27. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.82 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 224,695 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,427,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 769,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

