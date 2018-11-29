Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $67,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

